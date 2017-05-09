Swimming, refuse, Director position, topics at City Council meeting

Fayette City Council discussed pool passes, trash and the open Public Works Director position at their meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Letters requesting donations from local organizations to assist families in need with season pool passes brought a great response. Traditionally, the City provides 20 to 30 family pool passes. This year enough money for 29 passes was donated by local organizations and individuals. Thanks to Fayette Rotary Club, Golden Study Club, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, PEO Chapter NN, Fayette & Armstrong Area Betterment Group, Patricia Hilgedick, White-Bell American Legion Post 273, Fayette First Baptist Church, CMU Recreation Center, Fayette Firemen, First Christian Church of Fayette, AWE, Fayette Optimist Club, Janet Jacobs, Commercial Trust Company, LTS, PEO Chapter AU, these family passes will certainly be appreciated.

Bulk trash pickup did not go quite as smoothly as it has previously. Some locations took advantage of the opportunity and set out an exceptional amount of items for pickup. This resulted in some items being left on curbs, having to be picked up later at an additional cost to the city. The Council discussed an option which would allow for one bulk item per customer to be picked up with regular weekly collections. Guidelines and restrictions will apply. The City will post as soon as approved.

City Administrator, Robin Triplett, has been assisting with some of the administrative duties left with the absence of a Public Works Director. Triplett has been checking in with departments for needs. Likewise, the departments have been keeping her notified where they are and what they are doing in case they need to be reached and/or pulled to another task. Triplett noted that there are three promising applications for Public Works Director, and she is hoping to receive more. Council voiced their desire to participate in the interview process for the Public Works Director position. Triplett will inform the council when interviews will be scheduled.

In Other Business:

• Council approved summer hours for the Public Works staff. Instead of beginning their day at 8 a.m., staff will start an hour earlier in the day, working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This change is for the summer months only.

• Triplett addressed the applications for seasonal help. Two applications have been received. The position is still posted and she is hoping for more applicants.

• The DNR inspection has been completed. There is anticipation of minimal issues. It known that the city will need to address the disconnection at the former water treatment plant. Overall, the inspectors seemed pleased

• Howard County Regional Water Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, May 4. There are still issues with the lime silo and the salt brine tank.

• After heavy rains this past weekend, it seems the wastewater being treated is four times more than normal. It is speculated that residential sump pumps and downspouts may be draining into the wastewater system. This increases the expense to the city. Discussion followed about how to remedy the situation.

• While working on a collapsed water line on Louisiana Street, a manhole with no bottom was found to have contributed to the collapsed line. The plan is to replace the bottom to correct the situation.

• No bids have been received for demolition of the lake house.

• Still waiting to hear about the grant for a truck for the fire department.

The next meeting of the Fayette City Council will be Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.