Clark Middle School coach bids farewell

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Chad Hall stood before the crowd inside the Middle School cafeteria to pass out athetic awards to the softball team and boys basketball team.

Before he began handing out certificates, he announced that he was leaving Clark to become the pricipal at Keytesville.

“I’m sad to leave, but excited to take on a new adventure,” Hall said. “Keytesville is where I grew up and is near and dear to my heart.”

Hall was the seventh and eighth grade boys basketball coach for four years, and spent one year as the Clark Middle School softball coach.

In the four years that he was the boys basketball coach, his teams posted a 66-26 overall record.

His teams four of the eight tournaments they competed in, and won two Lewis and Clark Conference championships.

This season, the eighth grade team finished 11-2. They won second place at the St. Joseph Tournament, held Nov. 14-19.

In that tournament, Clark posted wins over Central (St. Joseph) and St. Mary’s (Glasgow). They lost 38-33 to Slater in the championship game.

At the Lewis and Clark Tournament, they had wins over both Harrisburg and Westran, and a loss against Paris.

At the awards assembly, held at Clark Middle School on May 11, Hall said he had never coached girls before taking on the role as softball coach this past season.

He said the middle school softball team finished .500 for the season.

After passing out their certificates, he told them he hopes they continue to play, and that he hopes to watch them play on senior day four years from now.

Hall said he expecially wants to extend thank yous to both Fayette High School head basketball coach Ben Pallardy and head softball coach Mike James.

He said he also wants to thank the school administration, Athletic Director Geoff Moorehead, Clark Middle School Principal Cheri Huster, Assistant Principal Christina Heet and Superintendent Tamara Kimball.

Hall will begin his duties as principal at Keytesville on August 1.