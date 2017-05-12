Clark track sets two new records

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Clark Middle School assistant track and field coach Micah Brimer said he told Breanna Estes to give it all she had on her last throw at the Lewis and Clark Middle School Relays.

The conference meet was held at Central Methodist University on May 9.

Her last throw at that meet was her last throw of the 2017 track and field season. It went 40’2.5” to set a new conference record and a new Clark Middle School record. It also was the first time anyone recorded 40 feet in a Lewis and Clark Middle School meet.

“She set her goal to get to 40 feet this season,” Brimer said. “On her last throw, we talked about her using her back leg more and I told her to give it all she had.”

That throw was made with an eight-pound shot put, and was the second time she set a new record. She actually broke her own record with the six-pounder. At the Clark Middle School Relays, held on April 13 at CMU, Estes threw the shot put 37’11” to set a new school record.

At the Hallsville Middle School Relays on April 11, Estes threw an eight-pounder 31’5” to set a new school record.

Brimer described Estes as a “beast” and said he expects her to have more success when she competes at the high school level.

Alexis Oakley set a new school record in the 100-meter hurdles at the Lewis and Clark Relays.

She ran the race in 20.15 seconds to set a new record.

Also at the Lewis and Clark Middle School Relays, four Clark girls were conference champions in the 4×200.

Kylea Hoover, Jaidyn Franz, Olivia Gebhardt and Nevaeh Chapman finished the race in 2:00.07 to win the event.

Shawn Lehenbauer won the 200, finishing in 24.58 to become a conference champion. His time also was a personal record.

Lehenbauer set another PR in the 100. He ran it in 12.22 for thirdplace.

Tyler Bartholomew, Zach Henderson, Zane Rice and Kaden Polson won the 4×200 (1:48.84).

Rice, Henderson, Bartholomew and Lehenbauer won the 4×400 (4:07.56).

Josh Henderson (122-08) won the discus event.

Dillan Lembke recorded nine feet for a new personal record and an event win.

The Clark boys finished in fourth place overall. The girls were fifth.