CMU Board of Trustees members recognized

Six members of the Board of Trustees of Central Methodist University were honored by their colleagues Saturday, May 6, upon the completion of their terms in office. Joining (from left) President Roger Drake in thanking Dr. Jerry Priddy of Fayette, Rev. Elmer Revelle of Columbia, Mo., John Drakesmith (‘58) of Longwood, Fla., Keith Gary (‘82) of Kansas City, Mo., Janet Jacobs (‘77) of Fayette, and Bob Courtney of St. Louis was CMU Board Chair Tad Perry (‘65) of Ft. Pierre, S.D. CMU Trustees can serve two consecutive four-year terms before leaving the board, for at least a year. Priddy has been the CMU Faculty representative on the Board, an appointment made by the faculty each year.