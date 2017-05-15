Donna C. Blair

1931-2012

Donna C. Blair of Fayette died May 9 at the Fayette Caring Center. She was 86.

Donna was born May 28, 1931, in Wyndott, Michigan, to Frederick R. and Ethel I. Clark. She was their only child. She graduated from Lincoln Park High School and studied at Hillsdale College before qualifying as a nurse.

She moved to Missouri in 1951 and went to work in her father’s medical practice, where she continued until his retirement in 1978. Donna then went to work as Director of Human Resources for the Ozark Methodist Manor until she retired in 1995. She moved to Fayette in 2000 to be near family.

She was married to John J. Carter from 1954 until 1962 and they had one son, John, who survives.

In 1971 she married the Reverend Alfred Blair and from that union three step children survive: Laura M. Blair; Julie Diaz; and Alfred Blair Jr. Donna has one grandchild, Elizabeth Anne Carter.

The family recommends memorials be made to the Fayette Caring Center in Donna’s memory. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.