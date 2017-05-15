Family Fun Day was great success

Letter to the editor: Approximately 100 people attended the 2nd Annual Family Fun at Ricketts Lake event on Saturday, May 6, hosted by Howard County Health and Wellness Council (HCHWC) and sponsored by: Fayette Girl Scout Troop 70956, Fayette Optimists and Jr. Optimists, First Christian Church, Golden Study Club, Howard County Library District, Paisley Boutique and Sam’s HealthMart.

Activities included: disc golf, wiffle ball, sack races, frisbee and football catch, scavenger hunt, guided nature walk, rock painting, storytelling, flower planting, wind chime and bird house construction, sun visor decorating and more.

Free snacks and water were provided.

HCHWC in cooperation with the City of Fayette has applied for a grant to improve Ricketts Lake trail and park.

HCHWC thanks to all who attended, sponsored and assisted with this fun day. Special thanks to City of Fayette for the extra mowing and preparation of the park for this event.

Howard County Health and Wellness Council

Tony Cook, President