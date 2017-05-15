Thanks for making Kelsey’s Prom special

Letter to the editor: We Thanks so much to the New Franklin High School students, staff, and the community for embracing Kelsey Snider and making her dream of attending their Prom a reality. When Dr. Haggard, Superintendent was contacted just a couple of days prior to Prom, he, Erika Soder, counselor and so many others jumped in and made things happen. What seemed like an impossible task, amazing people in New Franklin quickly came together and made Kelsey’s dream a reality.

Teri Porter for nails, Regina Browning, Courtney Ray and Lindsay Fredrick for doing her hair and helped Kelsey to look like the Princess she is for the evening. Hunter Rolfing and Dustin Mehoff were true gentlemen and escorted Kelsey for the event. Many others worked, provided support, and simply showed Kelsey that they care and love her, which is exactly what she needs at this time.

Love and appreciation,

The Family of Kelsey Snider