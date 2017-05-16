Brad Delameter

1980-2017

Brad Delameter, 37, passed away suddenly at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville, Missouri on May 12, 2017.

Brad Alan Delameter was born on April 25, 1980, in Daytona Beach, Florida, the son of Alan Delameter and Betty Fisher. He graduated from Glasgow High School with the class of 1998. Brad married Melissa (Botts) Delameter on July 4th, 2008, in Higbee, Missouri. He worked in construction for numerous years, and owned his own construction company for the past few years. Brad enjoyed being outdoors and his favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Brad truly loved his children. He was very active in their lives, often enlisting his time to help in whatever organization his children participated in. He volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Leader. He also helped coach the youth soccer and basketball teams his children were on. Brad’s spirit will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Delameter, and their two children, Hayden and Adelynn Delameter, of Glasgow; father, Alan Delameter of Florida; mother, Betty Koskosky of Florida; sister, Cynthia Gayoso of Florida; and grandfather, Eddie Fisher of Boonesboro, Missouri. Brad was preceded in death by two step-sons, Steven and Samuel.

Friends and family are asked to join for a Celebration of Life Gathering that will be held 4 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the location of 2811 Hwy. 5, New Franklin, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brad Delameter Children’s Fund, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements were under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.