Fayette High School Commencement

Fayette High School was electric with excitement for the 2017 Commencement Ceremonies which were held Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Thirty nine Seniors were looking back at their time with each other while simultaneously looking forward to their futures.

Early in the program, the seniors presented their parents with a rose; a symbol of recognition and gratitude for the support and guidance their parents have provided. The band and choir performed with senior members participating in each performance.

Former Fayette teacher and coach, Ryan Heaton provided the commencement address. Heaton was a member of the Fayette Faculty from the fall of 2011 through spring of 2013.

Honors, scholarships, and awards were announced. Bailey Stevens was named as Valedictorian, and Mason Stornello as Salutatorian.

As the evening began to wind down, the anticipation for the seniors grew. Fayette High School principal Jeff Jacques greeted each senior with a hug as they made their way to receive their diplomas from Gary Gose, president of the Fayette School Board.

A walk across the stage, switch of the tassel and it was time for the 2017 Falcons to take flight. Best wishes to each and every one of the Fayette High School Senior Class of 2017.

Photos by Carol Smentkowski