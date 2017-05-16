New Franklin High School Graduation

Futures as bright and beautiful as the day began on Sunday, May 14, as New Franklin High School held their graduation exercises.

The Class of 2017 graduated twenty seven seniors. Senior Cassandra Armentrout was named Valedictorian, and Madison Maupin was named Salutatorian of the 2017 graduating class.

Greg Early, New Franklin faculty, presented the Commencement Address. Early, who resides in Columbia and teaches Science at New Franklin High School, took a different approach with his address. He made the address very personal for the students, even coming up to the senior class, walking among them, addressing them personally. The graduates are sure to remember the experience.

Sunday was Mother’s Day, and the mothers of graduates certainly received a wonderful gift. Coincidentally, parents of three 2017 Seniors graduated from New Franklin High School on Mother’s Day in 1987. Sheila (Ivy) Cox and her son Hunter Rohlfing, Kyle Dobson and his daughter Chloe, and Peggy (Moser) Armentrout all share the experience of graduating from New Franklin on Mother’s Day; only thirty years apart. (Picture on page 8.) Congratulations to all New Franklin Graduates.