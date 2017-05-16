Noted in Brief 05.17.17

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Fayette City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 17 in the High School Media Center at 6:30.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in the Media Center

• HOWARD cOUNTY DAR will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the home of Sydney Middendorf, 2451 N. Route J, Rocheport. For further information, call 660-248-9891.

• POPPY DAY in Fayette will be Friday morning, May 19. You can wear the poppy the rest of the month of May in appreciation of American veterans.

• SECOND ANNUAL HIGBEE OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET opening Saturday, May 20, at 7 a.m. at 9603 Highway B in Higbee. Vendors welcome at no charge. Call 660-456-7660 for details.

• LTS CLUB will meet for dinner and program on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at the home of Dee Woodward. Please RSVP to Dee.

• Benefit bbq for Kelsey Snider, Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to ?, at Snoddy’s Store parking lot

• first baptist church youth mission bbq @ Home Oil on West Davis Street, Sunday, May 21, 11:30 – 1 p.m., pulled pork, two sides and dessert – $8.00

• NEW FRANKLIN sENIOR CITIZENS DANCE Friday, May 26, @ New Franklin Community Building, 7-10 p.m. Melody Makers Band, Potluck carry-in meal at band break. $4 entry

• Chrome, christ and cowboys second annual free motorcycle ride through Boone County, Saturday June 3. Begins with free breakfast at 8 a.m. at Harrisburg Baptist Church, ends at Cowboy Church in Clark with a free lunch. In case of weather, will be rescheduled for June 10. For more information email harrisburgbaptist@gmail.com

• 13th annual kenny blakely classic golf tournament Saturday, June 10, lunch at noon, tee-off at 1 p.m. @ Fayette Golf Course. Four person scramble, $140 per team or $35 per golfer. Register by June 3 with Leah Flaspohler 660-537-1110

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. first Wednesday in June, every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.