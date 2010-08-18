Family milestone: First day of school at New Franklin

Parents and children alike felt anticipation and a little nervous Tuesday morning at the first day of school in New Franklin. School officials report about 215 elementary students and 230 middle and high school students enrolled. Here, kindergartener Reidan Colon – with his parents, Dana and Reinaldo Colon – awaits his first day in Donna Bader’s class.
That Is Me On The Page I Remember That Day The Camera I Was So Confused