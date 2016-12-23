Kenny Suttner 1999-2015
Kenny Suttner passed away Dec. 21, 2016 at his home place in rural Glasgow, Missouri. He was 17 years of age.
Kenneth Louis Suttner was born on Jan. 14, 1999, in Columbia, Missouri, to Michael and Angela (Hill) Suttner. He attended Glasgow High School. During his time at GHS, Kenny stayed active within the FFA organization. The highlight of being a member of FFA was being able to take trips to the National Conventions, which Kenny truly cherished. He worked at Dairy Queen in Fayette. He was an avid reader, he enjoyed hunting and drawing, and he had a special love for all animals. Kenny had a heart of gold and a genuine kindness that will be deeply missed by friends and family.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Angela Suttner of Glasgow; three brothers, Ryan, Jackson, and Logan Suttner, all of Glasgow; grandparents, Richard and Karen Gray of Armstrong, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles and relatives.
Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Nancy Suttner.
Funeral services in Kenny’s honor were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Earl Howell officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Burial followed the funeral at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenny Suttner Memorial Fund c/o Tri. County Trust Co., P.O. Box 217, Glasgow, MO 65254.
12 Comments
I’m so sorry people were so cruel to Kenny. May he rest in peace.
My heart goes out to the parents and friends of this young man. He died way to young as many of our young people do in today’s world. His spirit will live in the memory of those that knew him as their son and friend.
I was so very saddened to hear of this tragedy and my heart and prayers goes out to you all. God bless Kenny and may he rest in peace.
To the family and friends of this beautiful young man. I am so sorry for your loss and am sending thoughts of love, comfort and strength in the days ahead.
This story is heartbreaking. Words cannot possibly be enough to describe your loss and your pain. I’m so sorry your sweet boy was treated so badly. Your family is in the thoughts of so many, along with hopes for peace and love.
I’m sorry for your loss.
Very heartbreaking loss of a young man. So sorry for the pain and struggle that was part of his life. Pray for comfort for family and friends as he is fobdlyvrenembered.
My heart hurts thinking how people can be so cruel to others. This young man deserved love, friendship, kindness, and respect just like all of us. His spirit is free to soar and love, may you fly with the angels sweet boy!
The face of an angel and a sweet, gentle soul. You look just like my son at that age. I am sorry, darling boy, that the world is so cruel. I pray you feel better now. I would like to have known you. I would have treated you kindly and with respect, just like you deserved. You will be remembered.
This young man has touched me so much. I did not know Kenny but he seemed like such a sweet, kind young man. I have read the beautiful things his family and friends have said about him. His Facebook page is so full of love for his mother. They must have had a strong bond. This story has made me cry over and over again. As I said, I did not know Kenny but my heart is so heavy feeling the deep sadness he felt. But I am so comforted seeing how much his family and friends loved him. How can people be so cruel as to cost this sweet young man his life. I don’t think I can ever forget his kind face. I am not sure why this has affected my so deeply. As I said, I did not know Kenny. He resembles my own son and perhaps I am feeling this strongly because of how heartbroken I would be if my son ever felt this much pain. To his mother: your son clearly loved you deeply and I know you must be so broken-hearted. Your son was a beautiful person. Even without knowing him, you and your family seem very close and loving. I know it might seem weird for a complete stranger to feel this way about your child and I don’t quite understand myself why it has hit me so strongly. My sincere prayers go out to his family and friends. God bless you. Kenny, I hope you are at peace and in the arms of God. ❤
Katherine, I could have written these exact words. Thank you for saying what I couldn’t find words to say. Kennys kind spirit shines so brightly and it’s tragic the world had to lose such a wonderful person. I hope somehow, some good can come of this, for more people to see how “jokes” can truly hurt beyond comprehension. Kenny inspires me every day to be kind.
May your spirit live on forever Kenny in a place of eternal peace and love. A beautiful, courageous, tender soul such as yours is what this world needs more of and the loss of you has touched so many that love you despite having never met you. My heart aches at the loss of your precious life, you truly deserved much better. I see you safe in the arms of Jesus and hope to meet you one fine day♡ May your loved ones find comfort in knowing you are free from the pain of this world. God Bless!!!
My heart feels so much pain for this innocent sweet boy that I cannot describe. God bless his soul and give him all the love that this evil world did not give him.