Tourism, pool, water topics for New Franklin City Council

Tourism started the New Franklin City Council meeting, Monday, Mar. 13. Sue Thompson brought the new Barn Quilts of Boonslick! promotional, and provided one for each of the council members and left several for the city. She brought the option of new promotional New Franklin brochures to the council. Thompson noted that the tourism group attends several events across the state and at the 2016 Missouri State Fair handed out approximately 500. She shared that the Central Missouri Expo is scheduled for April 9, if the Council made a decision right away, the brochures could be ready in time for the event. The Council approved ordering 1000 new brochures.

The YMCA has informed the City they will not be managing the swimming pool this year. The City will look at hiring three lifeguards, with the possibility of one of them also managing the pool.

Cathy Lammers noted the city offices receive calls from citizens wishing to speak with their council representative. She asked each of the council members what contact information they preferred to provide to constituents.

Replacement of the missing or disintegrating flower barrels around the city will be done soon. New, plastic ‘barrels’ have been found at such an economic price (less than $25 each) that the Council chose to purchase extras to have on hand, allowing immediate replacement. It was noted that Vintage Hill Nursery has donated the flowers for the city barrels for the past few years.

The city is in the process of replacing water meters, which they do approximately every 10 years. There are approximately 40 meters left to be replaced. Discussion circled around the deposit required for water connection. Currently, the deposit is $100 and is kept if there is a delinquent bill upon moving. Unfortunately, this amount does not cover one month’s water bill. It was agreed the deposit amount needs to be raised, but there was discussion as to how much. Would raising to a certain point discourage individuals from moving to New Franklin, finding it cost prohibitive? Further discussion was tabled until research of neighboring towns deposits and policies can be completed.

The switch-over to the Howard County Regional Water service was completed on Wednesday, March 8. Council members appeared very pleased with the apparently seamless transition from one system to the other. They noted there had been a slight odor, but that they had not heard any complaints whatsoever. Comments about the softness of the water and not drinking only bottled water rounded the discussion.

What to do with the former water plant followed. The City will look into processes for closing down the plant, removing water, sludge, and cleaning. It was noted that it might help to contact the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for advice.

New Franklin Police Chief, Mike Wise provided a summary of calls received over the past month. He is in the process of training Andrew Derksen, the new officer. Wise reported that there is an increase in unlicensed vehicles. He shared that he and Derksen will be walking the town reviewing vehicles.

Wise also shared he was approached by a local church about properties needing attention, such as help with overgrowth, rubbish, or general clean-up. Some individuals may not be able to take care of these problems due to health or finances. The church may be willing to provide assistance to those unable to do for themselves. This would be an agreement between the property owner and the church only. The City of New Franklin has no input or participation whatsoever.

Chief Wise noted the police meet regularly with the school and Juvenile Office to discuss bullying issues and target any potential problems. In coordination with the Juvenile Office, there are local kids who need to and will be performing community service in their local communities.

Automobile ‘lock outs’ are something for which the police department seems to have quite a few calls. Chief Wise explained the current process for unlocking newer cars and requested approval to order a new kit. The Council approved his request for $160.

Last Monday’s storm brought some items to discussion. The recent work done to the city weather sirens has proved beneficial. Sirens were heard in places they had not been heard before. The state-wide test on Tuesday reinforced the difference. Chief Wise commented about the difficulty with radios and reception. A repeater is being installed that will assist with the problem. It will be 911 compatible and will extend to radio service for the police department, enhancing communication. The Council asked Wise if he had the ability to send messages via Textcaster. This might have been helpful during Monday’s severe weather. Texcaster is a system by which the city can send text messages to citizens who have registered their cell phone numbers with the city. At this time Chief Wise is not set up to enter messages on the system. Lammers will work on providing access to Wise. To register for Textcaster contact New Franklin City Hall at 848-2288 or online at www.newfranklinmo.org.

The City will be looking into grants for demolition assistance. Two properties in particular were mentioned; on Clifton Heights, and one on Chancellor.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 10.