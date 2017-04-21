CMU ‘Day Of Remembrance’ Nears Program on Holocaust Tuesday, April 25

While the Holocaust occurred more than 70 years ago, its effects are still felt today, and will continue for generations and beyond. Central Methodist University will recognize the World War II atrocities during a “Day of Remembrance” on Tuesday, April 25 in Fayette.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. during weekly chapel services in Linn Memorial Church on the CMU campus, with the message delivered by Rabbi Shmuel Wolkenfeld of Or HaOlam Messianic Congregation in Overland Park, Kan.

At 11 a.m. guests and the CMU campus community are invited to view many Holocaust-themed displays, photos, audio and video clips and living history presentations in the Linn sanctuary.

The formal Day of Remembrance program begins at noon in Linn. One of the speakers will be Kerstin Haack of Kansas City, whose grandfather was a Nazi and participant in the genocide now known as the Holocaust.

A Kansas City-based dance company known as Dramatic Truth will take part in the program, as will the Central Methodist Chorale.

The event is part of a nationwide effort to honor those affected by the Holocaust and Nazi persecution during World War II. The Holocaust was the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of millions of European Jewry and other groups by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945.

CMU is also hosting a special Remembrance Day program for area school children on Monday, April 24.

For more information about the event, contact Catherine Shanahan at 660-248-6221 or by email at cshanahan@centralmethodist.edu.