Carolyn T. Sweet

1937-2017

Carolyn T. Sweet, of Fayette, passed away May 13, 2017 at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville. She was 80 years old.

Carolyn was born in Cairo, Illinois on January 4, 1937 a daughter of the late Rueben and Maria Hunter Thomason and was raised in Okalona, Mississippi. She married George Sweet on August 2, 1959 in Slater, Missouri. He survives at their home.

Mrs. Sweet was employed as Unit Secretary at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis for 19 years. Carolyn and George have owned and operated Sweetbriar Bed and Breakfast in Fayette since 1993 making many people feel at home while visiting Fayette. She participated in the Fayette Garden Club and was a member of MMM in Fayette. She hosted many independent religious meetings in Kentucky state parks and her home. Especially important to her was being a cancer survivor. She battled cancer for a number of years and beat it.

In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by two sons, Bennett Sweet and wife, Angela of Ballwin, Missouri and Brad Sweet and wife, Andrea of Rockford, Illinois; two daughters, Tracy Spihlman and husband, Jeff of Wood River, Illinois and Sydney Leadbetter and husband, Tony of O’Fallon, Missouri; a brother, Richard Thomason of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and a sister, Ruth Samples of Clinton, Kentucky. Also cherishing her memory are six grandchildren, Courtney, Casey, Tyler, Sarah, Jack and Hunter and three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Todd and Laney.

Memorial services honoring Carolyn’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Sweet Family Home, 506 N. Church St., Fayette, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Cancer Research Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, Missouri.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.