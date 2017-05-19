Aubrey King (Tadpole) Ivy

1963-2017

Aubrey “Tadpole” Ivy, of New Franklin, passed away May 16, 2017, at his home. He was 53 years old.

He was born June 6, 1963, a son of Aubrey Eugene Ivy and Leona Weber Ivy. Mr. Ivy had been employed as a residential carpenter with Fuqua Homes in Boonville and Creative Designs in Columbia. Tadpole, as he was nicknamed by his dad, loved deer hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors include his father, Aubrey Eugene Ivy of New Franklin; a son, Josh Ivy of Boonville; a brother, Jason Ivy of New Franklin; two sisters, Tammy Limbach and husband, Tommy of New Franklin and Lisa Lorenz of Boonville; three nephews, Christian, Dalton and Carter Ivy and a niece, Kirstin Limbach. Also surviving is his best canine buddy, Adam.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.

A private burial will be held at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to his family in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home.

