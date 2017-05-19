Lawrence L. Oser

1934-2017

Lawrence L. Oser, formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, May 18, 2017 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. He was 83 years old.

He was born July 27, 1934. Services will be held Monday, May 22, 2017 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m.. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryaeger.com.

