Central Seniors Graduate With Honors Recognized on day of CMU Commencement

Central Methodist University recognized just under 400 bachelor’s degree recipients during its Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13. Out of them all, however, only eight individuals completed CMU’s Honors Program – receiving special recognition both before Commencement and during the ceremony.

The Honors Program empowers students through alternative educational opportunities, according to Richard Bradley, program director and professor of history. These alternatives come in the form of Honors classes, which include greater exploration and rigorous analysis of course content. Emphasis is on oral and written communication, as well as critical thinking, Bradley added.

Students who graduated with honors included Nickie Foland from Fayette, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in communication studies, with his Honors senior thesis, “Looking for Social Cues: Analyzing Prosocial and Altruistic Behavior in Blue’s Clues”; Bethany Freel from Sedalia, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology, with her Honors senior thesis, “The Effect of Bisphenol-A on Olfactory Memory Formation in Drosophila melanogaster”; Danielle Franklin from Oak Grove, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in English, with her Honors senior thesis, “Survivor Strategies found in Challenged/Banned YA Literature Novels”; Katelyn Hanvey from Centralia, who earned a Bachelor of Music Education Degree, with her Honors senior thesis, “The Development and Standardization of the Brass Quintet”; Mackenzie Hustead, from Edina, who earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, with her Honors senior thesis, “A Lesson Unit Using Gamification for Narrative Writing”; Parker Johnson from Richmond, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in computer science, with his Honors senior thesis, “The Markets Giveth, the Government Taketh Away: How the Free Market and Federal Government Help and Hinder Citizens’ Abilities to Use Encryption to Keep Their Digital Lives Private”; Nidal Memic from Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegowina, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in computer science and business, with his Honors senior thesis, “Utility apps that would benefit students at Central Methodist University on Fayette Campus, how they should work and how can they be expanded”; and Mariah Zeiss from Steelville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training, for her Honors senior thesis, “Use it or Lose It: An Exploration of the Effects of Prolonged Rest VS. Limited Physical and Cognitive Exertion Combined with Symptom-Focused Treatment on Brain Healing in Sport-related Concussions.”

Students must have a 3.5 or above grade point average from their high school, and/or an ACT score of 26 or higher to qualify for the CMU Honors Program. Students with a GPA of 3.0 and who rank in the top 10 percent of their high school class may petition the Honors committee for admission into the program.

After being accepted, they must maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA, and complete 12 credit hours of Honors coursework in order to graduate with Honors. Three of these hours must be the Honors senior thesis, which must be publically defended before a committee including the University’s Academic Dean, President, and the Director of the Honors Program.