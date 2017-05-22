End of classes but not end of work for New Franklin School Board

While reviewing the 2016-17 school year, the New Franklin School Board is still in the midst of plans for the 2017-18 school year.

At their meeting Wednesday, May 17, the New Franklin School Board heard reports from staff wrapping up the school year. The Elementary ended the year with 184 Kindergarten through Fifth Grade students and 28 Preschool students. Elementary Principal Dawn Shipp was pleased with the execution of standardized this year. She reports that using the Chrome books helped tremendously, and thanks classroom teachers and staff for preparing students and keeping them motivated.

Middle and High School principal Benji Dorson reported the academic awards ceremonies were well attended; Prom went off without problems; and the Community Service/Activity Day on May 15 was not only successful, but very educational for students involved. Reports overall were for a successful school year.

Work on the addition progressing with the addition of the stone facade, which blends very well with the existing structure. Having been able to review examples of various bleacher systems, the board voted to proceed with the original bid from Hussey.

Discussion followed regarding playing floor layout, including logo, lettering, placement, gym line, etc. Colors for the lobby and gymnasium floors, stairs, trim; as well as trophy and awards displays and signage were also discussed.

The board gave final approval for purchase of property at 112 Boggs Street as an addition to the district. Review of Policy Changes was tabled until the next meeting.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, June 21.