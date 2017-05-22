Fayette Pool Preparations, new business opening

Standing out among items covered at the Fayette City Council meeting on May 16 were preparations for opening the community swimming pool for 2017.

According to City Administrator, Robin Triplett, thirty one requested pool passes had been distributed, and with a donation received that evening, all passes were covered by the generosity of local organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Cleaning the pool will begin this week in hopes to fill the pool on Friday. The plan is to open for the season on Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend, May 27.

Kelly Lawson approached the City Council asking permission to provide swimming lessons at the pool. Her proposal is to hold lessons two evenings a week and possibly one morning. Lawson has taught swimming lessons for several years and is involved with the Fayette Sharks swim team.

A request for approval to sell liquor by the drink and Sunday liquor sales was presented by Steve Rennells. He is opening a food and drink establishment, The Eagle’s Eye, at 108 South Main Street. According to Rennells they will provide delivery, good food, reasonable prices, good service. Rennells hopes to open by mid-June.

Other items reviewed;

• request by Derry Wiswall, on behalf of CMU, to make College Street a two-way street

• offer from Terry Merrick with Alliance (the company that managed the water system) to manage Public Works Operation

• use of credit with Howard Electric-MFA propane to purchase propane for next winter

The next Fayette City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.