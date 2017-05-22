Fayette R-III retirement issue solved

The Fayette R-III Board of Education meeting in regular session Wednesday learned that even though the bus driver retirement issue was not a covered issue, M.U.S.I.C., the district’s insurance provider, will pay the employee portion of what is due to retirement as they want to support employee/employer relations. There is no longer a need for any payroll deduction for current employees or monthly payment from retirees or those who have already left the district for the employee portion due to the retirement system. Information has been shared with all impacted employees.

The Board approved the following items: A surplus list including old band blouses, band hats in boxes, band spats, cheer jackets and pants, old wooden desks and a 2000 International 3800 series Blue Bird bus with engine/O-ring failure on #5 wet sleeve.

Accepted the following donations: $420 from the CMU Greek Student Activities fund to put towards the purchase of new band instruments; 700 pairs of 3D glasses for all district students to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017; and a $5000 donation from the Fayette Optimist Club for improvements to the softball field.