Juneteenth plans announced

St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Juneteenth Celebration Committee will be hosting the 17th annual Juneteenth event June 8 to 10. The Howard County Health and Wellness Council will also be a main sponsor. Most of the activities will take place downtown on the Courthouse Square.

The event will kick off with a Juneteenth jeopardy trivia on June 8, 6 p.m., Schnell Hall. The theme chosen this year is “My Soul Has Been Anchored” (in the Lord).

Friday night, June 9, will be the annual gospel fest with a number of local talent from the Mid-Missouri area. Saturday will kick off with annual 5K run and walk for adults and kids at Rickets Lake. A free Fellowship breakfast will be offered by the Methodist Men of Linn and St. Paul United Methodist Churches.

The annual parade will start at 10 a.m. and anyone is welcome to participate to celebrate this special occasion. Other activities will take place throughout the day including Howard County Health and Wellness healthy food demonstration and blood pressure checks, and our final event that evening with live music from the Norm Ruebling Band, Columbia, MO.

Stay tune for more details to follow. For more information contact Tim Jackman (660) 248-2335.