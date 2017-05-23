A Summer of Magical Nights Operetta returns for seasonal treat

Few things are more enjoyable than beautiful music on a warm summer night. When that music emanates from current and former Swinney Conservatory students of Central Methodist University, people know they are in for a treat.

This summer, CMU’s Summer Opera will present “A Magical Night of Operetta Delights” at the Kountz Recital Hall in the Swinney Music Conservatory. The performances will be on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. The cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors, CMU faculty and staff.

This combination of operetta selections will fall roughly into four categories, including early American, mid-century musicals, The Mikado, and Viennese opera. Almost all will be sung in English.

Participants include recent graduates Levi Gerke ’16 (Pilot Grove), Britney Kelcher ’16 (Fayette), Anna Kay ’17 (Boonville), Dan Jones ’16 (St. Ann), Aiden Smith ’17 (Fayette) and Denise Weigand ’17 (Weatherby).

Current students involved in the production include senior Dan Terry (music major from St. Charles), senior Kay Wilken (music education major from Cole Camp), senior Emily Day (music education major from Wellsville), senior Susan Bishop (music education major from Fayette), junior Adam Christal (music education maajor from Boonville), freshman Abby Ruggles (music education major from Fayette), plus Fayette resident Ariana Moore.

The operetta will be directed and conducted by Susan Quiggley-Dugan, professor of voice and opera. Barbara Berwin, professor of music, will serve as collaborative pianist for the production. Costuming is by Terri Rohlfing, adjunct theatre professor.

Selections from operettas and musicals that will be performed include The Merry Widow, The Student Prince, Rosemarie, The Enchantress, Showboat, Candide, Die Fledermaus, The Mikado, and The New Moon.