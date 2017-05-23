Glasgow finishes season with nine All-State athletes

BY MIKE URSERY

Nine Glasgow athletes took home 19 medals after the conclusion of the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships, held in Jefferson City May 19-20.

Senior Hayden Hackman won four medals during the two-day span.

Hackman won third place in the 1600 (4:31.50) and fifth place in the discus (138-03).

He narrowly finished ahead of Harrsiburg senior Noah Strawn in the 800 to place second (1:59.13). Strawn finished the race in 1:59.22.

Hackman ran the 4×400 relay with juniors Trace Thompson and Tyler Reeves, and freshman De’shonne Cowans. They finished the race in third place (3:33.16). Their time in the 4×400 finals was a slight improvement from their time in the preliminaries, where they placed sixth (3:36.92).

Thompson won an individual medal in the 400 by finishing in seventh place (51.96) in the event. He was 15th (23.72) in the preliminaries for the 200.

Senior Kennedy Davis was seventh (44-05.75) in the shot put.

The relay team of juniors Makayla Fuemmler, Alison Lloyd, Kristin Stockhorst and sophomore Alyssa Yung won a pair of team medals, finishing sixth in the 4×200 (1:51.97) and seventh in the 4×400 (4:21.12).

Stockhorst finished in fifth place in the 400 (1:00.99).

Yung was seventh in the triple jump (34-02). She was 12th in the long jump (15-00.75).

Senior Abby Draffen was 11th in the pole vault (8-00).

Sophomore Brandon Prentzler competed in the pole vault but did not place.