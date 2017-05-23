Harrisburg sets new school records at state

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Harrisburg track and field will have to make changes to the record books, after two new school records were set at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships.

Senior Noah Strawn set a new record in the 800 (1:59.22), breaking the mark set by Kerry Pudenz in 1983 (1:59.60).

The girls 4×800 relay team – sophomores Madaleine Gillman and Kaitlyn Weil, and freshmen Zoe Carr and Alee Thornhill – finished their race in 10:20.75 to set a new school record. The old record was 10:35, set in 1984.

Both records were over 30 years old.

“Head coach Kyle Fisher said that the most exciting thing about his 4×800 team is that they’re all freshmen and sophomores.

“For them to finish seventh and break a 30-year old school record after only running the race fou times the entire season says a lot about those girls as athletes and competitors,” Fisher said. “I’m excited to see what both of those teams do in the future.”

Senior Taylor Bottomley placed second (149-10) in the discus to become the sixth state medalist for Harrisburg this year.

Bottomley also qualified for the javelin, and placed 14th (122-01) at state.

Senior Arthur Betts placed 10th (119-02) in the discus.

The boys 4×200 relay team – juniors Cade Combs and Cody Karl, sophomore Aaron Sims and freshman Brayden Hudson – finished 12th (1:38.02) in the preliminaries.

Bottomley, Karl, Sims and Hudson teamed up to finish ninth (46.49) in the 4×100 prelims.

Junior Rachel Strawn placed 12th (8-00) in the pole vault.

Gillman, Carr, Thornhill and sophomore Sydney Fischer set a new personal record (4:25.53) in the 4×400. They finished in 13th place.

Freshman Reed Turney qualified for the pole vault but did not place.

Harrisburg had 14 athletes compete in Jefferson City on May 19-20.

“It’s always fun when you get to take a bunch of kids to state,” Fisher said. “We had some really strong performances on both days.”