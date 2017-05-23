Higbee runs 4×200 despite being overshadowed by uncertainty

BY MIKE URSERY

Higbee head track and field coach Jon Bishop said he though his girls 4×200 team had an outside chance at making finals after running their race on May 19.

Bishop said his team finished in seventh place in their heat during the prelims. However, there was an issue with the timing system, and no times during the first heat were recorded.

“After several meetings with state officials and coaches from other schools the meet referee determined we would rerun both heats on Saturday,” Bishop said. “This was the best option due to many of the teams having athletes competing in the 4X4 relay at the end of the day.”

When it came time to run the 4×200 on May 20, Higbee was placed in a different lane, Bishop said, The relay team – senior Rhiannon Runyon, junior Geocie Sager, and sophomores Gracie Westfall and Alexis Whisenand – ran the race in 1:57.47, finishing in 15th place.

“I hope other athletes learn from what these four ladies showed,” Bishop said. “They knew they might not have a shot at finals even if they reran the race. But they still stepped out and gave it their all. I can’t explain how proud that makes me feel to see them go compete at their best.”

Bishop said that Runyon finished her career as the most decorated track athlete in program history. She holds individual school records in the 100 and the long jump, and is a part of two school relay records in both the 4×100 and the 4×200.

Junior John Schell competed in the shot put. He finished in 13th place (42-04.25).

“Very proud of all the hard work John put in this season,” Bishop said. “I know he is focused and ready to compete at a high level next season.”

Junior Jason Hudson placed 14th (112-07) in the discus on May 20.

“Jason has overcome a lot this season and I am certainly proud of all he has accomplished,” Bishop said. “It will be really exciting having him back next season.”