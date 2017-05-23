Lady Falcons take one last flight

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

May 20 marked the end of the 2017 high school track and field season. It was the last day of the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships for Class 1 and Class 2.

For three Fayette senios – Natalie Bishop, Jada Gaines and Abbie Jefferies – it was the last day of competing in a Fayette uniform.

These three, along with sophomore Emma Hoover, medaled in the 4×100 on May 20, finishing in sixth place and earning a spot at the podium.

“The 4×1 relay team consisting of Abbie, Emma, Jada, and Natalie were defending the championship from last year,” head coach Tom Oakley said. “Jada and Natalie have been a member of the relay team the past four seasons and have qualified for state each of those. Natalie and Emma have both been battling injuries, so practice time had been limited for the both of them. I feel we ran two good races. I am excited for Emma to return and plug three more into the event to continue our streak of running the event at state.”

The 4×100 team ran on May 19 in the preliminaries. They ran in the second heat, finishing with a time of 51.91. They finished fourth place in their heat and sixth place overall in the prelims.

They ran in the finals on May 20. Fayette ran the race in 52.39, finishing in sixth place and earning a spot on the medal stand.

Bishop, Gaines, Jefferies and Hoover earned All-State recognition by finishing in sixth place, to go along with their other accolades this season. The four finished in first place at the Lewis and Clark Conference Championship on May 2, and set a new conference record (52.17).

Gaines earned two more medals on the day. She finished sixth in the 100 (12.98), and fifth in the long jump (16-01.5).

“Jada qualified for state for the fourth year in a row, and has been All-State the past three seasons,” Oakley said. “She made the finals last year in the long jump and finished just off the awards stand in ninth place. She was able to improve upon that yesterday. She had some trouble with her approach and hitting the board. She fouled on her first two attempts. She needed a fair jump for a chance to advance to finals. We moved her mark and she made the adjustments to jump 15-11, which moved her on to finals. On her first jump in finals, she hit the 16-1.5. She then fouled the final two times. She then went straight from the medal stand to the second call of the 100. She did not have the opportunity to properly clear her head and prepare for the race. I am proud of the way she ran the race.”

Jefferies also ran more than on event in Jefferson City for the second straight year. She qualified to run the 100-meter hurdles.

In the preliminaries, she ran 17.28 to finish in 14th place.

“She did not finish as well as she would have liked, but I am proud of her accomplishments the past two seasons,” Oakley said.

Freshman Jack Kindle competed in the 1600 on May 19. He ran the race in 2:22.067 to finish in 14th place.

“It was a good experience for Jack,” Oakley said. He was competing against a field of mostly juniors and seniors. He has been battling shin splints for the past couple of weeks and it had affected his ability to train. He gave everything that he had and got a taste of what he needs to improve upon to get on the medal stand.”