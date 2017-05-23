Local veterans to receive Quilts of Valor

Two local veterans will be honored with Quilts of Valor on Sunday at 2 p.m., at the Memorial Day Service in Fayette on the south side of the courthouse. The Peacemakers Quilters will present the quilts to William Steven Parr and Kent Marshall. Following are biographies of the two men.

Private First Class

William Steven Parr

United States Marine Corps

Steve enlisted for late entry in the United States Marine Corps in November 1987. He reported for boot camp in September 1988 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, CA. Following basic training he was assigned to his military occupation school at Camp Pendleton for training as a Tracked Vehicle Repairman 2141. Upon completion of that training he was stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms, CA at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.

From August 15, 1990 through March 24, 1991 he participated in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm campaigns. He was responsible for keeping the armored tracked vehicles repaired and running for our troops. Upon his return from his deployments he was again stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms. He received his honorable discharge from there in September 1992.

For his service, Steve received a Combat Action Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Semper Fi, PFC Parr.

Lieutenant

Stuart Kent Marshall

United States Navy

Kent Marshall

In November 1987 while enrolled in graduate school at University of Missouri Kent enlisted in the United States Navy. He attended Officers Candidate school in Newport, RI for the next two years. Graduating from there he was assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, CA for training as a SEAL. Unfortunately an injury resulted in reassignment to the Surface Warfare Officers School, also in Coronado, for training as a ship’s officer. From his enlistment on, Kent wanted to be a pilot and he finally was able to fulfill that wish when he was assigned to Naval aviation Training in Pensacola, FL; Corpus Christi, TX; and Jacksonville, FL. After completion of his aviation training he served in Patrol Squadron 26, Keflavik, Iceland for three years, and fuels Officer aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, CVN-72. Ken was deployed three times to Sigonella, Sicily; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Gibralter.

Kent served as a Patrol Plane Commander and Mission Commander in P-3C Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft, and a Tactical Instructor for Operation Sharp Guard in the Balkan/Adriatic campaign. Anti-Submarine Warfare is the hunting, chasing, and destroying of submarines. Their unit was land based but hunted subs using sonobuoys and torpedoes. Sharp Guard missions were in the Adriatic Sea between Italy and Yugoslavia, and supported the Bosnian campaign. Kent flew Surface Combat Air Patrols to protect the task force in the Adriatic and they were armed with anti-surface missiles and different kinds of weapons for different missions. The P-3 airplane is about the size of a 737 with four turboprop engines. Their targets were missile boats that may have been trying to fire on our carriers. On a mission they flew fast and low, only about 200-300 feet above the water.

While in the Navy he saw almost all of Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. The flying, touring, eating, and shopping were experiences that he and his wife, Deborah, will never forget. They also lived in every corner of the United States (literally).

For his service, Lt. Marshall received the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal with one Bronze Star, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon with one Bronze Star, NATO Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Kent was honorably discharged in 1998 in Everett, WA.