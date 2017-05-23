Memorial Day Services planned at Courthouse

Memorial Day weekend is a time set aside to honor those who have fallen in military service and all loved ones who have passed.

The actual legal holiday is Monday, May 29. Banks, schools, government offices, the newspaper office, and most businesses will be closed that day; however, C&R Supermarket and Casey’s will maintain regular hours. There will be no mail delivery. Trash pickup will be moved back a day.

At some point during the three-day weekend, many Howard County families will pause to decorate graves in local cemeteries. An estimated 115 cemeteries dot the county’s landscape. The Howard County Road and Bridge crew members are brush hogging the right of ways at cemeteries for Memorial Day.

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Memorial Day weekend service will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the courthouse.

Veterans of all wars will be recognized.

Keynoting the event will be Sam Stroupe, Howard County Presiding Commissioner.

Music will be provided by the Rev. Jamie Page of Faith Family Church.

Master of ceremonies will be Dee Woodward, regent of the Howard County Chapter of the DAR. The invocation will be given by Josh Kirby.

As in past years, the service will close with placing of a memorial wreath on the courthouse veterans monument, followed by taps to be played by Hannah Busker. Ralph Lee Woodward Jr., trustee of the M. Graham Clark Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution, will give the benediction.

The Peacemakers Quilters will present Quilts of Valor to two veterans: William Steven Parr and Kent Marshall.

Following the ceremony, a picture of all veterans will be taken on the gazebo.

In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in the Howard County courthouse courtroom.