New Franklin girls win eighth in 4×200

New Franklin head track and field coach Adam Quest described the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships as a roller coaster of emotions.

Quest had runners competing in both the 4×100 and the 4×200 in Jefferson City on May 19 and May 20.

Those four runners – senior Madison Maupin, juniors Nicole Blumer and Jordan Leighton, and sophomore Shelby Breshears – originally thought they had qualified for the finals in the 4×100 after finishing the preliminaries.

They ran the prelims in 53.33. Quest said the board originally showed them finishing in eighth place, but then it changed.

“Our kids were beyond excited, knowing they were virtually guaranteed to get a medal,” Quest said. But due to another error in the timing system, a further inspection revealed that we had instead finished in 11th place, and out of qualifying for finals. So the initial joy turned into disappointment and anger in the span of a few minutes.”

The prelims for the 4×100 were held on May 19, with the finals scheduled for May 20.

These four still had a chance to run on the final day, and earn a medal before leaving Jefferson City.

The same four ran in the 4×200, and became All-State by finishing in eighth place.

I have never seen this group of girls so determined,” Quest said. “They were not about to be denied their state medal that they felt like had been taken from them the night before.”

New Franklin finished the race in 1:52.89, only one-hundredth of a second ahead of Calvary Lutheran (1:52.90).

Breshears ran the final leg of the 4×200, finishing ahead of Calvary Lutheran sophomore Emma Homfeldt by the narrowest of margins.

“The girls were so excited and relieved to have secured their state medal,” Quest said. I was so very proud of the way they stepped up and took what they wanted. It is certainly a state meet that I will never forget.”

Breshears qualified for the long jump. She finished in 15th place (4-08).

“I know she would have liked to have finished better, but was of little concern to her after winning the medal in the relay the next day,” Quest said.

Junior Madison Matney set a new season best in the shot put, 34-08.75, to finish in 13th place.

“I think she was disappointed that she didn’t place higher, but she was satisfied that she set a new season best,” Quest said.