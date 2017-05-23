The Missouri State Society Daughters of the America Revolution is sponsoring a bicycle ride to raise money for wounded veterans.

Wheeling for Healing Wounded Warrior™ Bike Ride across the historic Katy and Rock Island Trail will be held Sept. 30, 2017.

Participants have the opportunity to enter the ride in more than thirty different locations across the state. Locally, riders can access the ride at Pilot Grove, Boonville, New Franklin, Rocheport, Hindman Junction, McBaine, or Hartsburg.

Options to ride are available for all levels of riders. Distances include from as few as three miles to more than 260 miles, or across the entire state. Support and Gear (SAG) vehicles or stops will be located at various places along the trails to provides assistance to riders. The Howard County Chapter DAR is sponsoring a SAG location at Rocheport starting at 8 a.m. on that Saturday.

Registration and signup for shirts is due June 1. If you are interested in participating Contact Barbara Alexander at 660-248-2096 or email w4hkatyride@gmail.com for information about the event. Like them on Facebook.

All proceeds from the ride will be divided between the Wounded Warrior Project and DAR’s Project Patriot.

Project Patriot Supports the Chaplain’s Closet at Landstuhl Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany; the Warrior Transition Brigade at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Bethesda, Maryland; and the Wounded Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio, Texas. In addition, they provide support to deploying and returning service members and their families.