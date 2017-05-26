Leave a Comment

This is Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember those who died in military service and loved ones in general. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer as families enjoy cookouts and travel.

In Fayette, the traditional service of remembrance will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the Howard County Courthouse. Sam Stroupe, Howard County Presiding Commissioner is the speaker. Quilts of Valor will be presented to two local veterans.

In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in the Howard County Courthouse