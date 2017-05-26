Annual Katy Bridge Wine Walk set for June 3

History, spirits, food, music and entertainment will be part of the mix in Boonville the first Saturday in June as mid-Missourians converge for the seventh annual “Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine Walk.” The event is a fund-raiser for the development of the iconic Missouri River Katy Bridge and will run – rain or shine – from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 3 in and around the bridge and the Katy Depot on First Street.

The Katy Bridge Coalition is the sponsoring organization.

Tickets are $20 per person and will be available on the premises. Each ticket will include a wine glass and a taste of the different wines and other beverages being offered. Parking for participants will be provided courtesy of the Isle of Capri Casino in the portion of the casino’s lot nearest the bridge.

Those taking part will be able to enjoy the view from the completed portion of the Katy Bridge walkway, plus having a chance to visit the Katy Caboose, museums and other attractions. Among those will be a community car show on the bridge parking lot at the west end. (Anyone having a car or truck to display is invited to take part in the show.)

More than a dozen wineries, breweries and distilleries will be on hand, plus food vendors, musicians and other entertainers.

There also will be T-shirts and hats on sale and anyone wishing to do so is invited to visit the nearby Mitchell Car Museum.

Vendors participating this year will be Boonville’s Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, WJ’s, Public House Brewing Co., White Mule Winery, Adam Puchta Winery, Of The Earth Distillery, Serenity Valley Winery, Giggling Grapes Winery, DogMaster Distillery, Endless Summer Winery, Shawnee Bluff Winery and St. James Winery.

Katy Bridge Coalition President Sarah Gallagher has for 12 years been part of the effort to save and now preserve the bridge which was completed by the M-K-T Railroad 85 years ago this year. “I’ve been working on this project from Day One and, more than ever, believe this wonderful and beautiful bridge serves as an icon for our area,” she said. “Not only is it historic, the structure also represents railroad transportation which was so vital to America’s western expansion. Being in the heart of the Midwest, it has much to tell about the fabric of our culture and exists as a testimony to communities which stand up for their historical assets and then come together when there’s a need to make things happen.”

Gallagher recalled friends who worked with her on the bridge committee in the early days more than a dozen years ago, noting that “they were committed, like we all are, to seeing this thing through. Three of them have passed and one has moved away, but they still help – their spirits are always with us.

“Come and enjoy this year’s wine walk,” she concluded. “See what we see and join us in making the Katy Bridge part of your life too. We want to see this through.”

Additional information may be found on Facebook/Katy Bridge Boonville; on the web at www.savethekatybridge.org; by phone 660-882-0333; or emailkatybridgewinewalk@celestialbody.com.

Eventual completion of the Katy Bridge restoration project has significant implications for Howard County as well as those living in Boonville, Cooper County and elsewhere. Several Howard County residents currently serve on the board of the Katy Bridge Coalition. And as many railroad historians have noted, the M-K-T line – which last used the bridge in 1986 – played an important role in local history and the growth of Fayette, beginning in 1873. Today, the Katy Trail brings tourism to both Cooper and Howard Counties and the ultimate goal of the project is to make it possible for trail walkers and cyclists to cross the river on the former railroad bridge instead of the nearby highway span. Phase One of the project was completed last year when then-Gov. Jay Nixon cut the ribbon opening the west side to tourist use. Phase Two will reconnect the Howard County side when funding is secured. Completion will come with Phase Three which will include refurbishment of the lift-span at the center.

Jim Steele