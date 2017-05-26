Carolyn Long Nichols

1931-2017

Carolyn Long Nichols, 85, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on May 20, 2017.

Mrs. Nichols was born in Fayette, Missouri, on July 18, 1931, to Arthur F. and Grace (Ketchum) Long. She worked in Human Resources at NIH in Bethesda, MD, where she lived for 55 years.

She is survived by her children, Carol Grantham (D. Scott) of New Bern, N.C., Sandy Nichols of Jacksonville, Fla., Mark Nichols (Mel Stewart) of Pensacola, Fla. and Amy Harrison (Stacey) of Leesburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Ashley McNulty, Sarah Grantham, Reagan Harrison, Paige Harrison and Ryan Harrison.

A visitation and funeral service were held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Pensacola, Fla. There will be a graveside committal service 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at the Fayette City Cemetery with Rev. Harold Young officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org