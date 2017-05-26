City of Fayette loses water

Fayette residents found themselves without water Wednesday night. In March, the City made the switch to receive water distribution from the new Howard County Regional Water Commission.

Plans were made for the final disconnection from the former city-owned water plant in such a way that the Fayette would not have the need to have water shut off. Unfortunately, all did not go as planned. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, water supply to the city of Fayette was lost.

Crews with the city of Fayette were installing an insta-valve which would shut off the line to the former water plant, but leave the line available for future use. During the process, the line blew apart and everything had to be dug out. When blocking material was needed, City Administrator, Robin Triplett reports that the Howard County Fair Board provided use of their concrete bunker to assist the crews. Triplett expressed gratitude on behalf of all involved for the assistance as well as the offer of assistance from New Franklin.

After a long night of work, water was restored to Fayette residents approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Administrator Triplett issued the following announcement Wednesday evening:

The City of Fayette was making the disconnection for the city’s old water plant and the disconnection failed. City Crews will be working on repairs this evening, May 24, 2017, 7:00 p.m.. The City anticipates having the water back on later this evening. Since water pressure in the entire city will drop below the standards required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the city is issuing an immediate boil advisory for the following affected residents and business:

All residence and businesses who receive water from the City of Fayette

The City of Fayette is issuing an immediate boil advisory effective on above date listed until further notice for all residents affected. The following precautions need to be taken for the boil advisory:

• Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparation and brushing teeth.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking and drinking until notified that the boil advisory has been lifted.

Note: Let water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees F). Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Should you have questions regarding the boil advisory, please contact City Hall at 660-248-5246 and/or the Utility Office at 248-2214. The City of Fayette does apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will attempt to have the water off for only a short period of time.

The city appreciates the patience of Fayette residents.