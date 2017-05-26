Harold Henke

1935-2017

Harold Henke passed away at his home in Fayette, Missouri, on May 24, 2017. He was 82 years of age.

Harold Martin Henke was born on April 7, 1935, in Salisbury, Missouri, to Henry and Anna (Wienhaus) Henke, Jr. He attended Salisbury High School. Harold served in the United States Army for six years, earning the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He married Helen Parrot Studley in Salisbury on Nov. 7, 1992. Harold was a hardworking man and a farmer all his life. Harold was a devout Catholic. He was a member of St. Joseph Church of Fayette and St. Joseph Church of Salisbury. Harold will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Helen Henke, of Fayette, Mo.; three children, Bruce Studley, of New Florence, Mo., Laurie (Doug) Daniels, of Fayette, Mo. and Chris (Teresa) Studley, of Boonville, Mo.; two sisters, Lorene (Bill) Meissen and Norma Lou (Bob) Linneman, both of Salisbury, Mo.; two brothers, Wilfred (Jean) Henke and Frederick (Pat) Henke, both of Salisbury, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Morse and Virginia Clark, both of Prophetstown, Ill.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; Harold is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Marvin Henke, and one sister, Nellie Fessler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette, with Father Basil Eruo officiating. Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Joseph Church in Fayette. A prayer service will take place immediately following the visitation on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salisbury.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Salisbury, or St. Joseph Catholic Church of Fayette, or Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School of Boonville, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements were entrusted to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.