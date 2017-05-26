Louise Palmer

1926-2017

Fayette resident, Louise Palmer, passed away at Glasgow Gardens on May 22, 2017. She was 90 years of age.

Louise Palmer was born on Aug. 24, 1926, in Columbia, Mo., the daughter of Fred and Flossie (Neal) Hoffman. She attended high school in Columbia, Mo. Louise was married to William Palmer and he preceded her in death. Louise worked as a hairdresser for many years until her failing health rendered her unable.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna John, of Armstrong; two sons, Harold Pope of Tulsa, Okla., and Larry Pope of Sand Springs, Okla.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Lee Pope.

A private graveside service will be held May 25, 2017, at Fayette City Cemetery with Rev. Harold Young officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Research, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.