New addition to medical staff at University Physicians-Fayette Medical Clinic

The University Physicians-Fayette Medical Clinic welcomes a new Nurse Practitioner to their staff of medical providers. Ashley Edelen, FNP has joined the clinic on a full time basis. She will be providing a wide range of primary care services including pediatric to geriatric care.

Edelen has been at the clinic getting acquainted with staff, providers, and patients since mid-April. She will begin her own patient schedule Thursday, June 1, and will have appointments availability from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., hours previously held by Nurse Practitioner Tony Cook. As was the case with Cook, Edelen will be able to see patients independently.

Originally from St. Charles, Edelen lived in smaller communities while she studied to receive her nursing degree at Columbia College and did four years of beside training at the University of Missouri, both in Columbia. After living in Hallsville and Rocheport, she appreciates the family feel of a small town.

Edelen says the time she spent in Macon for her 1,000 clinical hours really developed her love for working in a more rural setting. Developing patient relationships and getting to know patients better is what Edelen hopes to achieve with her practice.

In her off time, Edelen enjoys visiting her family in St. Charles, attending Cardinals baseball games and spending time with her boyfriend and her dog, a border collie/lab mix. She likes being outside and lives an active lifestyle. Along with shopping and attending concerts, she also likes spending time at the river, bicycling, and running. “Anything outside,” Edelen says.

Edelen recently assisted with the annual deluge of students for the free sports physical day at the clinic. She anticipates seeing many of these students in action while attending local sporting events.

When asked what she likes about the Fayette community so far, Edelen says she likes the family feel of the tight knit community. Her favorite thing about the clinic is her coworkers. “The staff and providers have been very supportive and welcoming,” she says.

Edelen joins the medical staff of Dr. Robert Buffaloe, Dr. Kevin Frazer, and seven resident physicians.

In July, Fayette Medical Clinic will add another physician, Dr. Andrea Schuster to their staff.

To make an appointment with Edelen for any primary care service, health exam, immunizations, school or sports physical, call 660-248-2217.