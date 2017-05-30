Carolyn T. Sweet

1937-2017

Carolyn T. Sweet, of Fayette, passed away May 13, 2017 at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville. She was 80 years old.

In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by two sons, Bennett Sweet and wife, Angela of Ballwin, Missouri and Brad Sweet and wife, Andrea of Rockford, Illinois; two daughters, Tracy Spihlman and husband, Jeff of Wood River, Illinois and Sydney Leadbetter and husband, Tony of O’Fallon, Missouri; a brother, Richard Thomason of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and a sister, Ruth Samples of Clinton, Kentucky. Also cherishing her memory are six grandchildren, Courtney, Casey, Tyler, Sarah, Jack and Hunter and three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Todd and Laney.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Cancer Research Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Memorial Services honoring Carolyn’s life will be held at 1:00 p. m., Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Sweet Family Home, 506 N. Church Street, Fayette, Missouri.