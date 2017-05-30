CMU To Host Event For Incoming Fall Students Eagle Day scheduled for Tuesday, June 6

There are many tasks that must be completed before attending a college for the first time, which is why Central Methodist University is offering incoming Fall 2017 students with an opportunity to get prepared.

Both freshman and transfer students planning to go to CMU in the fall are advised to attend the Admission Department’s Eagle Registration Day. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at the Fayette campus, and those who attend have the option of choosing an 8 a.m. or noon session. Parents are welcome.

Eagle Registration Day is designed to help students finalize their enrollment for the new academic year. There will be opportunities to speak with faculty, student life and career development staff, financial aid, and others. Additionally, students can engage in interactive sessions, confirm course schedules, have student ID photos taken, and tour the campus.

To sign up, visit http://go.centralmethodist.edu/eagledays/inquiryform. For questions or additional details, contact CMU’s Admission Department at 660-248-6251 or admissions@centralmethodist.edu.