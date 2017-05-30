Hazel Marie Gray Kerr

1918-2017

Hazel Marie Gray Kerr, of Fayette, passed away May 28, 2017 at The Lodge in Fayette. She was 98 years old.

Hazel was born in New Hartford, Missouri on July 9, 1918, a daughter of Bevie and Laura Hickman Gray. She was a 1939 graduate of the Armstrong High School in Armstrong, Missouri.

She married James Walter Kerr on November 7, 1945 in Bowling Green, Missouri. Jim and Hazel lived in Poughkeepsie, New York for over twenty years. Upon retirement in the early 1980’s, they moved to Ft. Myers, Florida. In 2001, Jim and Hazel made their home in Fayette to be closer to family.

Hazel and Jim loved to travel and were avid bird watchers. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Fayette.

Survivors include four sisters, Dorothy Dougherty, Frances Wurtz, Gladys Wiesehan and Nell Wiesehan; fourteen nieces and nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Bevie Gray in infancy, Mitchell, Jack and Dick Gray and by three sisters, Opal Gray in infancy, Helen Gray, Mary Sires and Gertrude Ware and by a niece, Jo Ann Collins.

Services honoring Hazel’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Allen Tippett officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Siloam Cemetery near New Hartford, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Siloam Cemetery Association.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.carryager.com.