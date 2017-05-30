Howard County Veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Fayette Sunday

A large crowd attended the Annual Memorial Day Service held Sunday on the south side of the Howard County courthouse to honor local veterans.

Sponsored by the Howard County Daughters of the American Revolution and the White-Bell American Legion Post 273, the service featured presentation of Quilts of Valor to two veterans: William Parr and Kent Marshall. Members of the Peacemakers Quilters who make the quilts include Connie Shay, Linda Lembke, Dorothy Ayers, Julie Menees and Jo Rohr. Since their existence, the group has made and given away 41 quilts of valor.

Sam Stroupe, Vietnam War veteran and Howard County Presiding Commissioner, was the keynote speaker. Stroupe related on how Memorial Day has become a mattress day event sale, among other things instead of a day to honor our Veterans. Sam told the crowd that he often reminisces about what Memorial Day meant to him growing up. And the trips to the cemetery to visit family members graves. Stroupe related how the one person he could talk with again was his Grandma. He then asked the crowd what person in their lives they would like to be able to talk to again.

