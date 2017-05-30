Keith Alan Abernathy

1953-2017

Keith Alan Abernathy died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at his home. He was 63.

He was born Oct. 5, 1953, in E. St. Louis, Illinois the son of the late Vernas and Betty Abernathy. He was married May 20, 1989, in Jackson, Missouri to Sharon Huber.

Survivors include wife, Sharon; one sister, Lynae (David) Maddux of Wappapello; brother-in-law, Keith (Marianne) Huber, nephew, Joshua and niece, Hannah, of Perryville; niece, Jamie (Lance) McKinnon of Dixon, and nephew, Dustin, of Gainesville, Florida.

He was employed with Central Methodist University as an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice. Keith had over 30 years as a law enforcement officer and law enforcement/criminal justice educator. His law enforcement experiences included being a member of the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Park Rangers and the United States Marshal’s Service.

He was the former Director of the Law Enforcement Training Center at Moberly Area Community College. Keith served twice as Interim Director of Columbia College’s Moberly Campus and he also served as an adjunct instructor of Criminal Justice Administration for Columbia College’s Day, Evening, and Online Education Divisions.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University with an emphasis in Social Work and Psychology and had a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Columbia College. He was a graduate of the National Crime Prevention Institute of the University of Louisville. He held a Generalist Instructor rating (the highest state rating available) and a law enforcement firearms instructor rating with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Division (P.O.S.T.) of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. He was also a Terrorism Awareness and Counter-Terrorism Instructor for the Department of Homeland Security Center for Domestic Preparedness.

As a member of numerous training and education committees, Keith was active in the service of the Missouri Law Enforcement Training Director’s Association, The International Society of Crime Prevention Practitioners, Region 7 Director of the Missouri Crime Prevention Association and the Howard County 911 Board. He served on the Committee for Alternative Methods of Training Delivery for the state of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Committee on Criminal Justice and Peace Officer Education and Training. He also served on the Moberly Area Community College Law Enforcement Training Center Advisory Committee.

Keith was honored by being appointed to serve as secretary on the Police Administration Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which is one of only five standing international committees for this association.

Keith’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, photography and western cowboy competitive shooting. He enjoyed mentoring students and was loved and respected by the many whose lives he touched. Keith will be greatly missed by family and friends. Everyone who knew him knows he lived life to the fullest.

A memorial service celebrating Mr. Abernathy’s life will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, Missouri. Visitation will be before the service from 8:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Keith Abernathy Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Missouri 65248.