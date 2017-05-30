Mardell Westhues

1925-2017

Longtime Glasgow resident, Mardell Westhues passed away May 27, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. She was 92 years of age.

Mardell Bernice Westhues was born Feb. 2, 1925, in Americas, MO., to Wylie and Edith (Grotewiel) Pund. She attended St. Peters School in St. Charles, Missouri. Mardell married Raymond J. Westhues May 13, 1944, at St. Peters Church in St. Charles, Mo., and he preceded her in death August 16, 1976.

Mardell was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the CCW and Daughters of Isabell. She was a 4-H leader for a number of years and enjoyed quilting, gardening, sewing, playing cards and playing the piano. Mardell was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and MU Tigers fan.

Mardell was a devoted wife and mother to seven children, Anthony (Pat) Westhues, Charles (Joyce) Westhues, Carolyn (Anthony) Nagel Monnig, Patricia (David) Hackman, Dorothy Anderson, Thomas (Jenny) Westhues all of Glasgow, and Jeanette (Herman) Gieringer of Marshall, MO, 25 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harland and Fredrick Pund, a son-in-law, Robert Nagel, sister-in-law, Lorraine Pund and a grandson, Mark Westhues.

A funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Alex Gabriel officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. A prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. and a D of I Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary School or Church or Byron Stallo Fund in care of the funeral home.