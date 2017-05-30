MU Extension Office of Howard County is Fully Staffed

The University of Missouri Extension in Howard County is now fully staffed with the hiring of the youth program associate (YPA), Shamon Williams, on May 4. Williams joins Heather Conrow, livestock specialist, and Christy Smithee, office manager.

Williams graduated with her Associates of Arts degree from Moberly Area Community College in 2011 and received her BAs in Psychology and Sociology and a minor in Biology from Columbia College in 2015. Williams remains at Columbia College to complete her Master’s degree in Education-May 2019. While investing in the long-term growth of the 4-H program, Williams plans to engage within the community of Howard County, to assist in the growth and success of youth within the program and encourage non-participants to join. She also looks forward to networking with the businesses of Howard County and encouraging an alliance to open opportunities for youth who would otherwise not have access to certain programs. Williams hopes to bring new ideas to implement in Howard County, while learning about the traditions and practices of what Howard County holds as its cornerstones.

Conrow joined the office in January, moving from Extension’s Callaway County office. She graduated from the University of Missouri with her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science in 2007 and her master’s degree in 2010, focused on swine reproduction and genetics. Conrow will continue to develop effective programming relevant to the producers, youth, and members of Howard, Boone, Randolph and Saline counties. “My program philosophy is hands on exploration and learning. I believe it is my responsibility to provide producers with something more than what they can look up. I strive to provide something hands on or tangible for producers to experience and they cannot get anywhere else.” Conrow is married and has two sons, 14 years and 10 months old. She and her husband own a commercial cow/calf operation in Howard County.

Smithee joined the office in mid-February as the office manager with several years of office experience. She has three children; two sons, 24 and 17 years old, and a daughter, 13 years old. She enjoys spending time with her children and two grandkids and riding horses in her spare time. Smithee looks forward to serving all residents of Howard County. “A good attitude is key. I will strive each and every day to make our office run as efficiently as possible.”

The faculty and staff of the University of Missouri Extension in Howard County look forward to getting to know and working with the community. The office is located in the Keller Building at 600 W. Morrison Ave., Suite 17. Follow the new signs located inside. Office hours are 8:30-11:30 and 12:00-3:00.