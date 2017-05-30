Noted in Brief 05.31.17

• Red cross blood drive June 1, Fayette First Baptist Church 101 W. Davis, 1-6 p.m.

• Chrome, christ and cowboys second annual free motorcycle ride through Boone County, Saturday June 3. Begins with free breakfast at 8 a.m. at Harrisburg Baptist Church, ends at Cowboy Church in Clark with a free lunch. In case of weather, will be rescheduled for June 10. For more information email harrisburgbaptist@gmail.com

• Spirits of katy bridge wine walk Saturday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. at Katy Depot, 1st St. Boonville, fundraiser for Katy Bridge development, $20 /person, for more information; www.friendsofkatybridge.org, 660-882-0333, email katybridgewinewalk@celestialbody.com, or Facebook / Katy Bridge Boonville

• Howard County Democrat women will meet Monday, June 5 at Schnell Hall. Carry-in lunch at noon followed by meeting. All Democrats invited to attend.

• meeting for children with disabilities Fayette Public Schools informational meeting for all parentally placed private school children with disabilities. June 6, at 3 p.m. in Daly-Clark Conference Room. Open to parents who provide home schooling and other types of placement.

• howard county democrat committee will meet Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 W. Morrison, in Fayette. One item will be to fill vacancy of committee from Chariton Township. Interested candidates need to attend or contact Mary Jarboe at 660-728-1281

• Juneteenth celebration June 8-10 in Fayette, watch for more details

• 13th annual kenny blakely classic golf tournament Saturday, June 10, lunch at noon, tee-off at 1 p.m. @ Fayette Golf Course. Four person scramble, $140 per team or $35 per golfer. Register by June 3 with Leah Flaspohler 660-537-1110

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. first Wednesday in June, every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.