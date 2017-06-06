Ashcraft, Pages Juneteenth Grand Marshals

Bernard Ashcraft, a founding member of the Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee, which established a stone memorial to Lincoln Public School in Fayette, and Jamie and Sarah Page, longtime members of the Fayette community, have been selected as Grand Marshals for the 17th Annual Juneteenth Parade.

Bernard Ashcraft was born and raised in Fayette, attending Lincoln Public School, and Fayette High School before joining the United States Navy in 1961.

After serving in the Navy, Ashcraft settled on the West Coast, and attended San Diego City College. While attending college, Mr. Ashcraft founded and served as director of Action Interprises Development (AID), a civil right agency to bridge gaps of employment, housing, and social justice issues.

After graduating from San Diego City College in 1971 with an AA Degree, Ashcraft continued his education at National University in San Diego, earning both a BA Degree in 1974 and a Masters Degree in 1975, both in Public Administration.

Mr. Ashcraft has spent several decades dedicated to community, job, and program development. Career highlights include developing and implementing an Urban Assistance Clearinghouse to assist small minority and women owned businesses; developing a demand-driven workforce development system in the areas of Biotechnology, Allied Health, Field Service Technicians, and Environmental Engineering Technicians. Ashcraft is the founder of the Bay Area Business Roundtable for Community Economic Development in Oakland, California which is dedicated to building economic health and opportunity in vulnerable communities. He has also performed as a political advisor to the community for federal, state, county, and municipal elected officials.

In addition to the many awards and proclamations, including Bernard Ashcraft Day in San Diego, California, Ashcraft received the Diversity and Equity Award from the Urban League in San Diego. He received this honor Dec. 8, 2016 for his ongoing social and economic justice work.

Jamie serves as the Lead Pastor of Faith Family Church while Sarah teaches Second Grade at Daly Elementary. The Pages stay busy in community affairs through their work with the Common Fund, the Fayette Rotary Club, Celebrate Recovery, the Fayette-Armstrong Community Betterment Group, the Food Pantry, the Huddle, Kids Hope USA, Bethesda Ministry, Howard County Fair concerts and church services, community Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day programs, and the Fayette Ministerial Alliance.

The Pages moved to Fayette in the fall of 1978 to attend Central Methodist University. They both graduated in 1982 with Sarah earning a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Jamie earning a degree in Music Performance. Upon graduation, Sarah taught in New Franklin for eight years before staying at home to raise their two children, Angela and Andrew. Sarah returned to teaching in 2002.

Jamie worked at CMU for three years after graduation and then ventured into the music business (performing, recording, and publishing) while travelling frequently in and out of Nashville, Houston, and Hollywood. In 1988, Jamie answered the call to local church ministry and was called to pastor Faith Family Church. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies and a Master’s of Divinity Degree from Trinity Theological Seminary. He is presently working to complete his Doctorate.

During college Sarah and Jamie attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. While there they developed many life-long relationships that continue to bless them to this day. The Pages find it hard to believe they have been in Fayette for nearly 40 years. When asked what they most appreciate about their hometown they both mentioned the rich friendships they’ve made with some of the warmest people in the world. “We love Fayette and appreciate the fact we can call it our home,” added Jamie.