Betty Tucker

1936-2017

Betty Tucker passed away at her home in New Franklin, Mo., on May 30, 2017. She was 80 years of age.

Betty Louise Tucker was born on Oct. 27, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Woods) Wells. She attended Fayette High School. She married Thomas E. Tucker in Miami, Okla., on Sept. 8, 1992. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2015. Betty worked as a dispatcher for the University of Missouri from 1983 to 2000 when she retired. She enjoyed working in her yard, crocheting, and bowling. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.

She is survived by six children, Lydia Sartain, of New Franklin, Mo., Jeff (Carla) Brengarth, of Boonville, Mo., Jackie Agnew, of the home, Randy Thoma, of Towanda, Kan., Lisa (Darryl) McKinney, of Moundridge, Kan., and Mitchell Thoma, of Wichita, Kan.; uncle, Dee Wells, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her faithful companion, Misty.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, six sisters, and one granddaughter, Buffy Hendrix.

A funeral service for Mrs. Tucker will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Howard County Hometown Homecare.