Christian Church Building celebrates Centennial Anniversary

Fayette’s First Christian Church celebrated a milestone in its history on Sunday, June 4. The current church building has been home to the congregation and worship services for 100 years.

The First Christian Church congregation was established in 1831, meeting primarily in homes for almost a decade before erecting their first church building. In 1885, forty five years later, the congregation saw need for a new building which served for the next 35 years until the need was determined for a new structure, the current church building.

The cornerstone of the current building was laid October 18, 1916, a few months before the building’s completion. Rev. C.H. Briggs, past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri Masons and former Centenary Chapel minister was to lay the stone with appropriate Masonic ceremony. Local dignitaries, community and churches were present and Rev. Briggs was escorted by the Knights Templar. However, the stone itself was late. The stone was scheduled for delivery by MKT from Boonville, but missed being transferred. The KATY Division Superintendent in Sedalia was contacted and a crew was dispatched with a locomotive and car. The stone was picked up in Boonville and delivered to Fayette in an efficient 3 hours from call to delivery, on its very own special train, at the cost of 80 cents.

Dedication of the church building was held during an all-day service on Sunday, May 27,1917. The gathered crowd, which included the Methodist and Baptist congregations, was so large that “all under 20 years of age were asked to leave for the sake of the older ones who were expected to take part in proceedings.” Young people were then moved to the Methodist Church for a program, and the Episcopal Church had a “crowded house.”

Elder E.L. Snively, of Lewistown, IL, was in charge of the all-day dedication services, and “proved the right man in the right place.” The cost of the church building was a reported $21,000, with approximately $6,000 already pledged or paid. Elder Snively announced the debt of $14,000 and “proposed to clean out before he left the building.” By the time services broke for the mid-day meal, pledges had been received for $15,400. When the meeting adjourned at 9 o’clock that evening, the amount of money pledged totaled $16,500. By Tuesday morning, the church had received a total of $18,000 in pledges and the building was paid off in two years.

Over the years, the church has purchased and installed two different pipe organs, added an education building, made accessibility modifications including an elevator, and added a parking lot and an annex across the street.

Sunday’s celebration of the building’s history included Worship service at 10:15 a.m., Dinner at 11:30, and a Historical presentation at 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the Time Capsule, which had been opened for the event, was replaced in the cornerstone with new items added. Steve Frevert replaced and sealed the cornerstone which is scheduled to be opened in 2031, the Bicentennial of the First Christian Church congregation in Fayette.

With its rich history and dedication of its congregation, Fayette is sure to have this historic building for a long time to come.